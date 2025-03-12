

Breaking News : Dr Patrice Motsepe begins his second term as CAF President after uncontested re-election.





– Cameroon and Barcelona Legend Samuel Eto’o grabs CAF Excom seat in the rollercoaster ride whose twist and turns saw him blocked from contesting only to later manage to overturn the case.





– Benin’s FA President Mathurin de Chacus withdraws from FIFA Council election.



– Ghana FA President and WAFU B Chief Kurt Okraku gains CAF Exco Position.





CAF Executive Committee Elections – Several officials elected unopposed!





✅ Kurt Okraku 🇬🇭 (WAFU 😎

✅ Mustapha Raji 🇱🇷 (WAFU A)

✅ Wallace Karia 🇹🇿 (CECAFA)

✅ Sadhi Walid 🇩🇿 (UNAF)

✅ Samuel Eto’o 🇨🇲 (UNIFFAC)