DR SAMPA’S ARREST PURELY A BREACH IN THE PUBLIC ORDER ACT (POA).

PRESS STATEMENT

16.09.2022

By: Beene Hachoombwa

Member of the presidential mobilization committee.

We have noted social media comments on the arrest of Dr sampa who was spotted with his calleagues protesting to statehouse in a bid to seek President Hichilema’s attention.

Firstly, we wish to state that Dr sampa’s arrest was NOT as a result of protesting against homosexuality but purely failure to follow public order act( POA).

Like yesterday, the constitution should be followed and citizens should equipe themselves with the POA and what it says about protests.

We have been victims of POA while in opposition and we call on the urgent need to repeal it as it was made to disadvantage us then in opposition by our calleagues the PF.

Further,we understand that the opposition doesn’t miss any chance in marketing themselves, but we throw a challenge on them to provide check and balances on many promises we promised the nation during our campaign such as providing massive employment, free education and stabilizing the economy amongst the very important campaign promises.

Lastly, we maintain that our party and it’s government reafirms it’s commitment to up holding our christian values and like president Hichilema said, we will NEVER support homosexuality in our country as we believe in our christian values on marriages.

We further call up the police service to arrest any one found wanting in acts of homosexuality as it is against our belief as a nation.

BH