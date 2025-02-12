Dr Samuel Maimbo at AU ahead of busy week….



Zambia’s African Development Bank (AfDB) aspiring presidential candidate, Samuel Maimbo arrived in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia where he will be attending the 38th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the AU and 46th Ordinary Session of the Executive Council from 12th to 16th February 2025.



Here are the highlights:

✅Dr Maimbo is among the five contenders racing for the presidency of the AfDB, with four other candidates.



✅The other contenders include South Africa’s Bajabulile Swazi Tshabalala, Senegal’s Amadou Hott, Mauritania’s Sidi Ould Tah and Chad’s Mahamat Abaas Tolli.



✅The contest is shaping up to be a diplomatic and strategic battle involving lobbying, regional alliances and power negotiations.



✅The AfDB presidency is not just a title but about steering Africa’s financial future and addressing the continent’s pressing challenges, ranging from climate change to infrastructure development and economic transformation.



✅The African Union Summit will focus on reparatory justice and racial healing under the theme: “Justice for Africans and People of African Descent through Reparations”.

✅This theme was decided on by the Heads of State and Government at the 37th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the Union held in February 2023 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.



✅In the continuing pursuit of justice and equity, the conversation about reparations has emerged as a critical and transformative dialogue that requires the collective attention and action of Africans and all people of African descent.



✅According to a statement released today by the Ethiopian Government Communication Services, the government of Ethiopia has finalized all necessary arrangements and is ready to welcome over 15,000 guests.



✅As the seat of the AU, Ethiopia plays a key role in Pan-Africanism and has a long history of hosting the union’s annual meetings.