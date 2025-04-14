“Dr William Njombo Pledges Action-Driven Leadership for Lusaka”



Rev. Dr. William Njombo, aspiring Mayor of Lusaka, visited Kamulanga Ward in Kabwata Constituency, emphasizing his commitment to action-driven leadership. He thanked the UPND leadership for their efforts in the 2021 general elections and assured the community that the party and government are working to address their challenges.





Dr. Njombo highlighted his track record of positive impact in various roles, including Deputy Chairman for Religious Affairs and Chairman for Religious Affairs. He expressed gratitude to the Kamulanga leadership for supporting him in the 2021 Mayoral adoption elections which he won with a landslide.





As a pragmatic leader, Dr. Njombo prioritises tangible results over mere talk. He promised to streamline the administration of the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) for efficient project implementation. Key areas of focus include:





– *Infrastructure Development*: Improving road networks and installing street lights to reduce crime

– *Public Health*: Addressing outbreaks, enhancing sanitation, and waste management

– *Community Facilities*: Building schools, hospitals, markets, and playgrounds





Dr. Njombo emphasized the importance of good leadership in driving development, citing President Hakainde Hichilema’s vision for the country. He positioned himself as a true disciple of the President, dedicated to delivering results for the people of Lusaka.