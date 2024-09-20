Drake reportedly offered to buy Dame Dash‘s stake in Roc-A-Fella, which includes the master recording of JAY-Z‘s Reasonable Doubt. In an interview on America Nu Network, Dash claimed that the Canadian rapper reached out to him via DMs and made the offer, but nothing came of it.

“I’m not quite sure what happened, but I thought that he had got with Jay or something,” Dash explained. “But I don’t know. It would be a good time to close. But if you got it. You know, I wouldn’t do it if you don’t got it. But you know if you want to own Reasonable Doubt. If you want to own a third of it, you have to say that at the board meetings for at least the next seven years and make money off of it, I would give this chain.”

Dash built and co-founded Roc-A-Fella Records with Kareem “Biggs” Burke and Jay-Z. However, a court recently ordered Dash’s 33.3% stake in the label to be auctioned to satisfy a debt owed by him. The court order was due to non-payment of a $823,000 judgment due to movie producer Josh Webber.

Webber won a defamation and copyright infringement lawsuit after suing Dash for a dispute over the 2016 film Dear Frank.

According to Black Enterprise, the auction was originally scheduled for August 29 in New York City but was pushed back until September 21.

Jay-Z and Biggs objected to the ruling, citing the company’s bylaws that mandate approval from the board of directors to sell off shares. However, U.S. Magistrate Robert W. Lehrburger noted that Dash’s one-third ownership share is personal property that could be seized to satisfy the judgment against him.

Dash’s stake in the label is reportedly worth $1.2 million.