Drake reveals his dad’s DNA results showing Nigerian ancestry

Over the last few years, more and more people have been submitting their DNA to ancestry tracing sites to help them piece their lineage together. Last night (May 7), Drake posted his father’s results on his Instagram Story, revealing roots in Nigeria, Cameroon, Congo, and more.

“This is my dad’s results. Does this mean I’m a Naija man finally?” the “Hotline Bling” artist asked his followers. The results show his dad, Dennis Graham, with 30 percent for Nigeria, 28 percent for Cameroon, Congo, and Western Bantu Peoples, 11 percent for Ivory Coast and Ghana, 8 percent for England and Northwestern Europe, and other small percentages for Scotland, Mali, Benin and Togo, and Germanic Europe.

As expected, fans were quick to share their reactions under Drizzy’s most recent Instagram post. “Well, Drake does have a talent for embracing different cultures, so this doesn’t surprise me,” one user wrote.

“We need a Burna Boy and Drake collab this summer,” read another comment.

In other news, the Toronto superstar is set to embark on his “It’s All A Blur Tour” with 21 Savage in June. The extensive trek will hit cities like Chicago, Detroit, Boston, Miami, and multiple shows in major markets like New York and Texas.

The two rappers teamed up at the top of November 2022 for their joint project titled Her Loss. The album housed a sole guest feature from Travis Scott and went on to grab the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 thanks to 404,000 album-equivalent units sold during its first week of release. It continued to gain popularity, eventually surpassing the 1 billion streams mark on Spotify.

Outside of his own releases, the Platinum rapper also dropped guest verses on recent collaborations like “We Caa Done” by Popcaan, “Churchill Downs” by Jack Harlow, “WASTING TIME” by Brent Faiyaz, and more.