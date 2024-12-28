Drake Sends Defiant Message To UMG & Spotify Amid Legal Battle

Drake is refusing to back down against Universal Music Group, sending the companies a defiant message amid their legal battle.

During his Christmas giveaway stream with Adin Ross on Thursday (Decembver 26), the 6 God appeared to address both UMG and Spotify who he has accused of giving Kendrick Lamar an unfair (and illegal) advantage in their beef.

After a brief appearance from his mom Sandra Graham, Drake said: “That’s my mother, by the way. Any of you guys think you can finish me, from one man to the biggest corporation, you guys will never done me. Are you crazy?

“The most powerful force you ever seen in your life, me and her together. We can finish anything, done any of you guys off. Trust me.”

Drake filed two pre-action petitions against UMG last month, claiming they used streaming bots and payola to artificially boost the popularity of Kendrick’s hit diss song “Not Like Us.”

He also accused the music giant — the parent company of his label Republic Records and Kendrick’s longtime home of Interscope — of defamation for releasing a track that labels him a pedophile.

A court hearing to determine whether Drizzy is allowed to depose people from UMG and iHeartMedia regarding his claims of illegal radio payments was recently delayed until next year following a miscommunication.

Initially set for December 20, it will now go ahead on January 13 in Bexar County, Texas.

A second hearing relating to Drake’s other legal filing against UMG and Spotify is set to take place just days later on January 16 in New York.

Spotify recently hit back at the allegations contained in the filing that they conspired with UMG to promote Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us.”