Drake’s Net Worth Could Soar As His Chicken Restaurant Explores $1 Billion Sale

Drake is expected to make quite a return on his investment as the looming sale of the Los Angeles-based chain Dave’s Hot Chicken is rumored to be past the $1 billion mark.

According a report from Reuters on Tuesday (February 11), the restaurant is working with investment bank North Point and “exploring a potential sale” upwards of $1.3 billion.

Drizzy became an investor in 2021, and per Eater at the time, “He has a very good stake.”

After launching as a pop-up in LA in 2017, Dave’s now operates over 250 locations around the world and generates roughly $1 billion in annual sales.

In other news, Freddie Gibbs has accused Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR of biting his style with their new album $ome $exy $ongs 4 U.

The title of the collaborative project, which is stylized as $$$4U for short, bears a resemblance to that of Gibbs’ 2022 album $oul $old $eparately, which he also tends to shorten to $$$.

Drizzy and PND’s joint LP additionally features cartoon bunnies on its back cover, similar to the “Big Rabbit” mascot that the Gary, Indiana rapper has adopted for years.

The similarities have not gone unnoticed by Gangsta Gibbs, who aired his grievances with the OVO Sound duo on Thursday (February 13).

“Damn they even stole the rabbits too. I’m flattered,” he wrote on X, shortly after Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR unveiled the tracklist a day ahead of the LP’s Valentine’s Day release.

He then looked to capitalize on the moment by directing fans to his aforementioned album.

“$$$4u [heart emoji],” he quipped while resharing a spoof “Greatest Hits Collection” commercial he filmed in 2022 to promote $oul $old $eparately.

The ESGN MC also retweeted several posts from fans calling out Drizzy and PND for allegedly stealing from him, making sure his point was felt.