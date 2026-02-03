Drama as angry women flog alleged abusive husband

rama unfolded at Bojongo, Bonaberi, in Douala, Cameroon when a group of angry women united and flogged an alleged abusive husband.

It was gathered that the man was nicknamed “Father Lion” because he constantly assaults his wife.

The latest incident occurred two days ago after neighbors heard his wife crying.

A video making the rounds online shows him trying to defend himself with a machete.

Another man took the machete away and the women continued flogging him.

The man eventually fled into a hut.

A Cameroonian man, Biggest Fai, who confirmed the incident i

n a Facebook post on Saturday said the man turned his wife into a punching bag.

“My people, what happened in Bojongo, Bonaberi today is straight out of a movie scene! For months, this neighborhood had become used to the endless cries of a woman beaten by her own husband, a man who had turned his wife into a daily punching bag,” he wrote.

“He called himself “Father Lion”, but yesterday, the lion met the lionesses! When he started his usual madness again, about fifteen angry women from the neighborhood said, “enough is enough!” They stormed his compound, surrounded him, and taught him a lesson of a lifetime, with clubs, courage, and unity!

“Witnesses say the so-called “Father Lion” tried to roar, but before long, he was on the ground, humbled and bruised, running away with his tail between his legs! The message from Bojongo is clear: you raise your hands against a woman, the community will raise theirs against you. Justice doesn’t always wear a uniform. Sometimes, it wears a wrapper.”