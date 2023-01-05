DRAMA AS SDA PASTOR CHASES AWAY BRIDESMAIDS FROM WEDDING FOR INDECENT DRESSING

Pastor Jared Omwoyo who on Friday, December 30, 2022, chased away bridesmaids from a wedding in Tente Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) church in Nyamira county of Kenya has finally spoken out about the whole saga.

Mr Omwoyo, who resides in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County said that he had no option but to chase the bridal team away because of indecent dressing and bad character.

The man of cloth further clarified that the wedding was of an old couple legalising their marriage noting that it didn’t need a complicated ceremony.

In a video clip that has since gone viral, the pastor is seen angrily asking some of the ladies to step aside for failing to dress in accordance with the SDA guidelines.

The incident brought a stand-off until the pastor’s orders were followed.