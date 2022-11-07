Drama as two suspected thieves surrender stolen cow to police after being attacked by swarm of bees allegedly sent by witchdoctor

Embu County, Kenya’s Makutano Police Station saw drama develop after two guys turned up a cow they had allegedly stolen.

On Saturday, November 5, 2022, the two suspects entered the police station while being swarmed by bees and identified themselves as thieves.

The suspects, Phillip Wekesa, 32, and Mwamba Ili, 25, kept screaming in agony as the bees stung them. They have since been identified.

After reporting her cow missing to the station on November 3, Lilian Waithera was contacted by police right away.

Waithera positively identified the cow as hers once she arrived at the station. She admitted that she had asked a witchdoctor to assist her in locating the cow.

“I am told that the suspects had tried to sell the cow at the Makutano market, but did not find a buyer. That was before the bees shepherded them to the station where they surrendered the cow,” she said.

In a bizarre incident, the witchdoctor was reportedly asked to reverse the spell he cast on the ‘thieves’, and commanded the insects into a bag he was carrying.

After performing his ‘magic’, the sorcerer casually walked out of the police station leaving residents aghast.

Livestock theft has been on the rise in Kirinyaga, with the the area Assistant Chief Mr. Daniel Kiama Maina urging residents not to resort to witchcraft to solve the menace.

The matter is currently being investigated.