DRAMA IN UNIP AS SUSPENDEE SUSPENDS SUSPENDER

Drama has continued to unfold in the former ruling party UNIP as part president Trevor Mwamba has suspended a person who suspended him recently.

Bishop MWAMBA has suspended Party Vice President MIKE KAIRA.

He says gross indiscipline will not be condoned as the party constitution clearly outlines the steps to be followed in dealing with erring members.

He says the suspension of Mr. KAIRA is in accordance with the powers vested in him in the party constitution.

Bishop MWAMBA told Journalists at a Media Briefing in Lusaka that he called for a Central Committee meeting on Saturday May 14, which unanimously endorsed the suspension of the Secretary General MULENGA MWICHE.

He said it was shocking that on Sunday the Vice President announced that he had suspended him as Party president and took over as Acting President of the party.

Credit:ZNBC