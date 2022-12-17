DRC 2023 ELECTIONS: Katumbi Declares Candidature To Challenge President Tshisekedi

Popular Democratic Republic of Congo politician Moise Katumbi has declared he will contest that country’s 2023 presidential elections.

Katumbi, blocked from seeking office in 2018, says 2023 will be a moment to turn around the fortunes of the DRC under his leadership.

The former Katanga governor announced his candidature today during an interview with French media, RFI and France 24, and declared his separation from the Sacred Union which was a loose alliance with President Felix Tshisekedi’s UDPS.

Katumbi is running on the platform of Ensemble de la Republic (Together For The Republic) for the election set for December 20, 2023.

“I am a candidate because the situation in Congo is chaotic and because I have to save a people in danger,” he declared.

Katumbi says he has a vision to end triblaism, corruption and mismanagement in the mineral rich central African nation.

Katumbi has pledged to “rebuild the army and the country’s security and create jobs and rebuild infrastructure”.

He says he was leaving the Sacred Union – the presidential coalition that supports the candidacy of incumbent President Félix Tshisekedi.

Katumbi’s party will make the formal declaration of his candidature on Monday, December 19 in the second largest city of Lubumbashi.