DRC cannot just tell us to keep quiet when they are mounting a security problem against our country. Nobody can tell us to shut up- Paul Kagame

Rwanda President Paul Kagame wrote;



“DRC cannot just tell us to keep quiet when they are mounting a security problem against our country. Nobody can tell us to shut up.





We have been begging DRC and its leaders for a long time, we have shared our issues and asked DRC to address them, and they have refused.





Let us not just have another meeting like the many we have had.



We can’t go on forever massaging problems. What is happening there is an ethnic war that has been brewing for a long time, denying people’s rights and then attacking Rwanda.



You must recognize people’s rights and take a step and resolve the issue.





This war was started by DRC and not anything from Rwanda. It was just brought and put on our shoulders and we were told to own it. We can’t own it. There is no question about it.





Let us use this meeting in a manner that will put into account all these matters seriously, and find a lasting solution.” President Kagame | EAC-SADC Joint Summit.