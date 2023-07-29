DRC MAKES ADVANCE PAYMENT OF $15M FOR SUPPLY OF MEALIE MEAL- Defence Minister

DRC MAKES ADVANCE PAYMENT OF $15M FOR SUPPLY OF MEALIE MEAL

The Democratic Republic of Congo has advanced a payment of 15 million United States dollars to Zambia for the supply of mealie meal.

Defence Minister, AMBROSE LUFUMA who disclosed this to ZNBC News in an interview says this is aside the demand from Kenya and Tanzania of 1 million metric tonnes of maize each.

ZNBC