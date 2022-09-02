DRC OUTRAGE: Opposition Riled By Revelations Lawmakers Taking Home $21, 000 Monthly Salary

One of the main opposition leaders in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) Martin Fayulu has raised alarm after revelations that lawmakers are earning over $21,000 as monthly salary.

Fayulu has issued a statement calling for reform stating that the government of President Felix Tshisekedi must direct those resources to needy areas.

He says the for a country ranked amongst the poorest in the world, a member of parliament being paid more than a French or an American MP is scandalous.

“I urge the institutions in charge of public control to investigate and I call for immediate resignation of the Bureau of the National Assembly,” Fayulu demanded.

Fayulu is widely seen to have won the 2018 elections which observers state were rigged in Tshisekedi’s way.

THE FULL STATEMENT