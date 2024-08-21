DRC PRESIDENT’S BROTHER ATTACKED BY ZAMBIAN BUSINESS MAN IN LUSAKA NIGHTCLUB BRAWL

Etiene Mumba Tshisekedi, the brother of the President of the Democratic Republic of Congo, was assaulted by Aleko Kitenge, a Zambian businessman, during an altercation at Soho Lounge in Lusaka’s Manda Hill area.

The incident reportedly stemmed from a dispute over women. Following the attack, Mumba was swiftly taken to the hospital for treatment, while Kitenge fled the scene.

Authorities have since apprehended Kitenge on the Copperbelt as he attempted to escape. However, at the time of publication, it remains unclear at which police station he is being detained.

The incident has also raised questions about the frequent visits of Tshisekedi to Zambia and ending up in fights .

Both have a history of v!olence .

-Smart Eagles