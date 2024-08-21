DRC PRESIDENT’S BROTHER ATTACKED BY ZAMBIAN BUSINESS MAN IN LUSAKA NIGHTCLUB BRAWL
Etiene Mumba Tshisekedi, the brother of the President of the Democratic Republic of Congo, was assaulted by Aleko Kitenge, a Zambian businessman, during an altercation at Soho Lounge in Lusaka’s Manda Hill area.
The incident reportedly stemmed from a dispute over women. Following the attack, Mumba was swiftly taken to the hospital for treatment, while Kitenge fled the scene.
Authorities have since apprehended Kitenge on the Copperbelt as he attempted to escape. However, at the time of publication, it remains unclear at which police station he is being detained.
The incident has also raised questions about the frequent visits of Tshisekedi to Zambia and ending up in fights .
Both have a history of v!olence .
-Smart Eagles
Ba Zambia Observer this is not news, beef over ladies in clubs is normal naimwe. The fact that Etiene is a brother to DEC president does not preclude him from having a private life, he is grown up man.
Thats why its news! Anyone who turns up at a public place is news, especially if he is involved in a fight. You cant set newsmedia’s agenda. Are you from the Ministry of Information and Mweetwa-sorry Media? I ask because that ministry has nothing to do so it pokes its nose in Mweetwa operations—sorry again-media operations
Elyashi li sure for you to write. Can you the story about the issue of fertiliser. Rain season is around the corner. Go and find more about this from the president through Minister of agriculture.
Not ifyo ifyabupuba iwe. Bring serious news on important developmental matters
Thats why its news! Anyone who turns up at a public place is news, especially if he is involved in a fight. You cant set newsmedia’s agenda. Are you from the Ministry of Information and Mweetwa-sorry Media? I ask because that ministry has nothing to do so it pokes its nose in media operations