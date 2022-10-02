By Thomas Sipalo

DRC SOLDIERS CONTINUE KILLING OUR TRUCK DRIVERS AS ZED GOVT REMAIN QUIET…

Zambian truck drivers continue being killed by heartless Congolese soldiers inside DRC as Zambian government continue playing sojo.

All complaints by Truck drivers just land on deaf ears as the Zambian Government officials seem to be too occupied to attend to the drivers problems,driving inside DRC is now a thousand ways to die for our local drivers…

It’s not once or twice I’ve heard about the brutal killing of our Zambian drivers in DRC,the situation need to be attended too urgently and be treated with urgency cit deserves, we demand that, the Copperbelt minister Hon Elisha Matambo arrange an emergency meeting with his Congolese counterpart to end these killings now!!!!

failure to which we shall influence our Zambian drivers to boycott taking goods to DRC, vife na njala….

Why should our drivers be getting killed by Congolese soldiers as we watch,when we can engage the DRC government to take their people?

Besides if a truck driver is killed in DRC ,the Congolese Govt demands for $8000 (K120,000) for the body to be repatriated back to zambia ,which is unaffordable to main families, sometimes some families end up leaving the bodies in Congolese morgues.

Enough is enough,our drivers need protection.

May the soul of our murdered drivers rest in peace…

God protect our drivers…

