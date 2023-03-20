DRC, ZAMBIA TO START 24 HR OPERATIONS AT BORDER

DRC, ZAMBIS TO START 24 HR OPERATIONS AT BORDER
AUTHORITIES in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) are expected to convene a meeting with their Zambian counterparts to conclude the resolution to start operating the Kasumbalesa border post on a 24-hour basis.
This is to effectively resolve the challenge of congestion of trucks at Kasumbalesa border post which have lined up over a 20-kilometre stretch.
Chililabombwe Mayor Lucky Sichone said the meeting is expected to take place soon in Kinshasa and will be hosted by the minister of Commerce in that country.
This will mean minerals can be stolen from Mansa, straight into DRC, 24 hours a day. This will mean less checks by police in transit.
Plunder season is now fully underway.
Mufilika ni mufilika.