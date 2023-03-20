DRC, ZAMBIA TO START 24 HR OPERATIONS AT BORDER

DRC, ZAMBIS TO START 24 HR OPERATIONS AT BORDER

AUTHORITIES in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) are expected to convene a meeting with their Zambian counterparts to conclude the resolution to start operating the Kasumbalesa border post on a 24-hour basis.

This is to effectively resolve the challenge of congestion of trucks at Kasumbalesa border post which have lined up over a 20-kilometre stretch.

Chililabombwe Mayor Lucky Sichone said the meeting is expected to take place soon in Kinshasa and will be hosted by the minister of Commerce in that country.