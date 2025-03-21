DRC’s Tshisekedi offers U.S. access to $24 trillion in minerals in exchange for support

DRC President Félix Tshisekedi has proposed a deal to U.S. President Donald Trump, offering access to the DRC’s vast mineral wealth valued at $24 trillion in exchange for U.S. support in countering rebel forces, particularly the M23 group linked to Rwanda.

The DRC is rich in critical minerals like cobalt, lithium, copper, and tantalum, essential for high-tech industries.

The proposal aligns with U.S. efforts to reduce dependence on China, which currently dominates the DRC’s cobalt sector.

While no formal agreement has been confirmed, discussions have included a letter to U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and a meeting between Tshisekedi and Rep. Ronny Jackson.

The situation reflects broader geopolitical competition, with the U.S. and other global powers vying for control over strategic mineral resources.