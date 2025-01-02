DRIVER AND PASSENGERS IN HUMMER H3 INVOLVED IN ACCIDENT FLEE FROM HOSPITAL AFTER TREATMENT



January 1, 2025 – Woodlands Traffic Police are investigating a Road Traffic Accident (RTA) involving a Hummer H3 motor vehicle, which occurred today at approximately 14:30 hours off Buluwe Road, Woodlands, Lusaka.





The Hummer H3, driven by Mr. Fumbelo Malasa, aged 28, of Woodlands Extension, Lusaka, sustained significant damage, including a shattered windscreen, damaged front bumper, bonnet, left front tyre, left front fender, bull bar, and a depressed roof. Three unidentified male passengers, believed to be friends of the driver, were also in the vehicle.





Preliminary investigations suggest the accident was caused by excessive speed, leading the driver to lose control. The vehicle veered off the road and crashed into a wall fence, which subsequently collapsed onto a Toyota RAV4 parked inside a yard belonging to Ms. Belina Ngulube, aged 40, of Sianjika Street. The Toyota RAV4 also sustained damage, including a shattered front windscreen.





The driver and his passengers sustained minor injuries and were transported to TSM Private Hospital by a well-wisher. However, they fled the hospital shortly after receiving treatment and are currently at an unknown location.



Police investigations are ongoing, and we appeal to the public for any information that may assist in locating the individuals involved.





We continue to urge motorists to observe speed limits and exercise caution to prevent such accidents.



Rae Hamoonga

POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER