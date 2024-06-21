DRIVER GETS 3 YEARS FOR CAUSING 34 DEATHS

A 29-YEAR-OLD driver of Mkushi who caused the deaths of 34 people in a road accident last year in Luano has been sentenced to three years’ imprisonment.

Delivering judgment last Wednesday, Kabwe High Court Judge-in-charge Kelvin Limbani told Emmanuel Chungu that it is sad that he caused the death of 34 people at an area called Zambia Corner on Masansa-Mboroma road because of his dangerous driving.

“I will sentence you in respect of each of the 34 counts to three years with hard labour,” Judge Limbani said.

The accident, which robbed some families of their breadwinners, happened on September 3 last year.

Other 24 passengers survived with serious injuries on their bodies and were treated at Mkushi District Hospital, Kabwe Central Hospital and University Teaching Hospitals (UTH) in Lusaka.

Zambia Daily Mail