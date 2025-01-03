DRIVER WHO CAUSED FATAL CRASH KILLING FIVE, INCLUDING MUSICIAN DANDY KRAZY, FACES CHARGES OF DANGEROUS DRIVING
……he has been charged with 5 counts of Causing Death by Dangerous Driving & will appear in court soon
Lusaka, January 3, 2025 (SMART EAGLES)
The Zambia Police Service says the driver of the Shacman truck involved in the tragic road traffic accident that occurred on December 31, 2024 at Green Leaf area, approximately 25 kilometers south of KapiriMposhi along the Great North Road, has been formally charged.
Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga says the driver, identified as Hachalwa Lweendo, has been charged with five counts of Causing Death by Dangerous Driving and will appear in court soon.
Mr Hamoonga has also confirmed that all five deceased individuals involved in the accident have now been positively identified.
“They are:
1. Wesley Chibambo aged 47 of Lilayi area, Lusaka
2. Moses Simpungwe aged 54, of Luangwa Township, Kabwe.
3. Christopher Muyembe aged 30, of Lusaka West, Lusaka.
4. Warren Lundulangaaged 32, of Shantumbu, Lusaka.
5. Humphrey Makofi aged 25, of Chalala, Lusaka,” he said.
“The Zambia Police Service extends heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and assures the public of our commitment to ensuring that justice prevails in this matter. We urge all motorists to exercise caution, adhere to traffic regulations, and prioritize the safety of all road users to prevent further loss of life on our roads.”
#SmartEagles2024
Hachalwa Lweendo is getting off too lightly.
I wonder why he is only being charged with an offence that carries a mere fine if convicted.
These are the cases that need revisiting once there is a change of government. They should have made an example of him to deter others.
We have a two-tier justice system in Zambia now.
Vote wisely in 2026.
He is actually Malambo age 23. And I concur that the charge is light, and should be Vehicular homicide (is a crime that involves the death of a person other than the driver as a result of either criminally negligent or murderous operation of motor vehicle).
Hoping it carries a stiffer pemalty.
Secondly, all PSV drivers once involved in such reckless acts need to be banned from ever obtaining a PSV.
It has become a habit for PSV drivers to walk away with a slap on the wrist after causing the death of some many people.