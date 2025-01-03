DRIVER WHO CAUSED FATAL CRASH KILLING FIVE, INCLUDING MUSICIAN DANDY KRAZY, FACES CHARGES OF DANGEROUS DRIVING



……he has been charged with 5 counts of Causing Death by Dangerous Driving & will appear in court soon





Lusaka, January 3, 2025 (SMART EAGLES)



The Zambia Police Service says the driver of the Shacman truck involved in the tragic road traffic accident that occurred on December 31, 2024 at Green Leaf area, approximately 25 kilometers south of KapiriMposhi along the Great North Road, has been formally charged.





Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga says the driver, identified as Hachalwa Lweendo, has been charged with five counts of Causing Death by Dangerous Driving and will appear in court soon.





Mr Hamoonga has also confirmed that all five deceased individuals involved in the accident have now been positively identified.



“They are:

1. Wesley Chibambo aged 47 of Lilayi area, Lusaka

2. Moses Simpungwe aged 54, of Luangwa Township, Kabwe.

3. Christopher Muyembe aged 30, of Lusaka West, Lusaka.

4. Warren Lundulangaaged 32, of Shantumbu, Lusaka.

5. Humphrey Makofi aged 25, of Chalala, Lusaka,” he said.





“The Zambia Police Service extends heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and assures the public of our commitment to ensuring that justice prevails in this matter. We urge all motorists to exercise caution, adhere to traffic regulations, and prioritize the safety of all road users to prevent further loss of life on our roads.”



