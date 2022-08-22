Drop Lusambo, Malanji – advise governance experts

Chomba Musika, Reports: JUST a day after the Patriotic Front (PF) adopted its candidates for the September 15 by-elections, some governance experts have advised the party against fielding Bowman Lusambo and Joseph Malanji in Kabushi and Kwacha constituencies because they are ineligible.

The elections of Mr Lusambo and Mr Malanji, including that of Lawrence Shawa as Luangwa Town Council chairperson, were recently invalidated by the Constitutional Court due to malpractices, but the former governing party re-adopted the trio for the same seats