DROP THE KNOW IT ALL ATTITUDE AND LISTEN TO ADVICE – KAMPYONGO TELLS MTOLO AND GOVERNMENT

Patriotic Front PF Member of Central Committee and Shiwan’gandu Member of Parliament Hon Stephen Kampyongo has told off Minister of Agriculture Mtolo Phiri and his government to get off their high horses and listen to advise regards national food security.

Mtolo Phiri who is also Chipata central member of parliament was recently booed in his constituency when he went to a stadium to officiate a football tournament hosted by celebrated Chipolopolo star Fashion Sakala.

Hon Kampyongo says that it’s unfortunate that the agriculture minister more often than note has opted to exhibit arrogance whenever the opposition in and outside parliament offers advise on how to efficiently run the agriculture sector.

He says that the country can only be food secure when the agricultural policy are fine tuned and made to be more realistic than it currently is.

Hon Kampyongo recounts how he and others in parliament warned and cautioned the agriculture minister against selling off the maize grain that his government in the reserves and refused to take hid.

“ you remember how this same Minister of Agriculture, Mtolo was told in parliament by myself and others and he refused to listen he literally swore to never stop selling maize through UPND party cadres to neighboring countries because there was enough stocks to withstand any situation” Hon Kampyongo recounted.

Hon Kampyongo said the idea of selling off the maize that were kept in reserves was a very bad idea that has now gotten the country to the current state of citizens enduring hunger.

Hon Kampyongo says that subsidies are necessary whenever there is a government that seeks to genuinely serve the poor people of a country who live below the datum line.

He says that Minister Mtolo Phiri and President Hichilema should take responsibility for the poverty situation that is currently ravaging the country and not entirely blame it on the drought situation.

Smart Eagles 🦅