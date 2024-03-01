DROUGHT: HH HINTS ON LOADSHEDDING

PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has hinted at a power rationing strategy in the near future owing to expected reduction in hydro electricity production due to the current drought the Country is experiencing.

Addressing the Nation at State House on Thursday afternoon, Hichilema predicted that the Country will have a deficit of between 450 and 500 Mega Watts of electricity owing to low water levels.

He has since noted that Government will soon begin importing electricity to cushion the shortage so that economic activity will not be hugely affected.

Hichilema added that in the long term, Government is looking at expanding electricity production by moving away from hydro-dependence to alternative sources of energy.

He stated that the rationing of electricity is unavoidable owing to the circumstances the Country finds itself in.

Byta FM