DROUGHT HITS VICTORIA FALLS HARD



The Victoria Falls in Livingstone has dried with only a few patches of water flowing.



The Victoria Falls dries up in the late September to October, but this year it has dried two months early because of the drought.



And Tourism Permanent Secretary EVANS MUHANGA says those still doubting the effects of Climate change in face of electricity challenges must visit the Victoria Falls to see for themselves.



Mr. MUHANGA told ZNBC News that while the government is working hard to bring on board alternative sources of energy to increase production in the country, the general populace must realize that climate change is real.



ZNBC