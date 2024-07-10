DROUGHT RESPONSE: DMMU DISBURSES US$220M

The Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit -DMMU -says from the 511 million US dollars committed by cooperating partners towards the drought response programme, over 220 million has been disbursed.

DMMU National Coordinator, GABRIEL POLLEN, says that the programme has also received funding from the private sector, including 3.5 million Kwacha in-kind support.

Dr. POLLEN says the support is as a result of President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA’s appeal for help from cooperating partners to supplement government’s efforts in addressing the effects of the drought on the economy and people.

He was speaking during an interview with ZNBC in Lusaka today.

The government’s target is to reach 6.6 million people in the 84 districts adversely affected by the drought.

Dr. POLLEN revealed that government has replaced food assistance with cash support through the Social Cash Transfer programme for households under the emergency response programme.

ZNBC