Drunk Chama man commits suicide after defecating in his trousers

A FORTY-three year-old man of Chama District yesterday resorted to end his own life after he became the laughing stock of his village when a Christmas drink up caused him to defecate in his trousers.

According to reports, Moffat Kaluba decided to celebrate the reported birthday of Jesus Christ with some strong and intoxicating beverages within his neighbourhood of Makeni B Compound in Chama.

But as the alcohol took its toll on Kaluba, he lost control of his external sphincter muscles which went into auto pilot and opened up his bowels for the release of gram upon gram of processed pumpkins, groundnuts and mangoes.

After the foul smell of the release from Kaluba’s bowels reached the nosestrils of those around him, they reacted by bursting into homeric laughter of mockery.

Out of shame, Kaluba abandoned his buckets of opaque beer and escorted

by a swarm of buzzing and overjoyed giant green flies, went home where he picked some poisonous tablets meant to preserve maize and swallowed them.

Within minutes of taking the tablets, Kaluba became very sick and neighbours who noticed him struggling for life rushed him to Chama District Hospital where he was pronounced dead around 16:00 hours.

Muchinga Province commanding officer Kaunda Mubanga has confirmed the suicide.

“Acting on the report, officers visited the funeral house and recorded statement from relatives and opened an inquiry file. The body is in the Chama District Mortuary awaiting postmortem,” stated Mubanga.

Kalemba