DRUNK HUSBAND BURNS WIFE WITH HOT WATER



A woman has been severely burnt with hot water by her husband in Livingstone, Southern province.





NAOMI LIMAO, aged 27, of Nottie Broad Township, was burnt last Thursday, April 3, 2025, between 21:00 and 22:00 hours.





Southern Province Police Commanding Officer, AUXENSIO DAKA has confirmed, saying this was when the couple picked a fight.



Mr DAKA has identified the suspect as CHILALA HANGOMA, aged 30, who has since been apprehended.





He has explained that on the material day, the suspect arrived home at 19 hours in a drunken state; however he was accosted why he disturbs neighbours when he is drunk.





Mr. DAKA says the suspect however started beating his wife and later poured hot water on her.