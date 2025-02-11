Drunk Permanent Secretary Joel Kamoko fired

Amb Emmanuel Mwamba writes:
Drunk Permanent Secretary fired
..Joel Kamoko appeared on national television clearly drunk and incoherent slurring his way into an explanation about the new curriculum….
…But ba Praise led by Zambia’s High Commissioner to Australia, Elias Munshya and Bakwetu and others like Teddy Chama Mazunda said we were just bitter as the PS was sober!…
President Hakainde Hichilema has terminated, with immediate effect, the appointment of Mr. Joel Kamoko as Permanent Secretary in Charge of Technical Services in the Ministry of Education.
The decision is made pursuant to Article 270 of the Constitution of the Republic of
Zambia.
The President has expressed his gratitude to Mr. Kamoko for his service to the Government of the Republic of Zambia and wishes him well in his future endeavours.
The President continues to implore all public officers to serve diligently and with
dedication to national duties.
Kwashala Minister wakwe!
His appointments are shocking.
It seems he lacks sound judgement.
Now we will have Mweemba as FAZ chairman, whose only qualification is being born a Tonga.
All jobs are being given to his relatives and tribesmen.
The other tribes will only be employed as cleaners or grave diggers. Not even security guards, that is reserved for his sangomas.
Ala kwena nalunya.
Reject tribalism, corruption and oppression.
Vote like they do in Southern province.
Vote wisely in 2026.