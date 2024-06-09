DRUNK POLICE OFFICER LEAVES A GUN WITH AMMUNITION AT THE BANK IN MANSA

June 8,2024-On Wednesday, June 5, 2024, an incident involving a police officer occurred at the Building Society Bank in Mansa. Constable Daritso Mbewe, an officer under Mansa Central Police Station, was deployed to perform guard duties at the bank. Regrettably, while on duty, Constable Mbewe consumed alcohol and became intoxicated. In his inebriated state, he abandoned his post, leaving behind an AK-47 rifle with ammunition.

Members of the public, observing the situation, promptly reported the matter to Mansa Central Police Station. Our officers responded swiftly and were able to recover the abandoned AK-47 rifle. The firearm has been secured and is currently being kept in the police armoury.

The local police command in Mansa has taken this incident very seriously. Disciplinary action has been instituted against Constable Mbewe for his conduct. We want to assure the public that such behaviour is not tolerated within the police service,and we are committed to maintaining the highest standards of professionalism and responsibility among our officers.

We appreciate the vigilance of the community in reporting this incident and assure you that we are taking all necessary steps to prevent such occurrences in the future.

Rae Hamoonga

POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER