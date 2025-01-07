DRUNKEN PATIENT GOES ON RAMPAGE AT NAKONDE CLINIC, ARRESTED FOR MALICIOUS DAMAGE



A 25-year-old patient from Katozi village went on a rampage at Nakonde Urban Clinic on Sunday.





Frazier Siwale, who was intoxicated, arrived at the clinic with a bleeding hand, but instead of receiving treatment, he became violent and destructive.



He reportedly began shouting and scattering equipment and furniture in the treatment room.





He also hit a notice board with his fist, damaging it. Clinic staff called security, but Siwale’s behavior only worsened.



And was eventually locked out of the treatment room, and police were notified.





Police officers arrived at the clinic and found the damaged notice board, bloodstains on the floor and tables, and a scattered room. Siwale was arrested and detained for malicious damage to property.





Muchinga Province Police Commissioner Dennis Moola has confirmed Siwale’s arrest on Monday.



CHETE FM