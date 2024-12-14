DRY SPELL, ARMYWORMS THREATEN HARVESTS IN COOMA CHIEFDOM



Makunku village Headman in Cooma Chiefdom of Choma district has expressed concern over the continued dry spell, fearing it will affect harvests.





Golden Choongo told Byta FM News that vast hectares of maize fields in the area are already suffering from the lack of rain.





Choongo noted that the majority of farmers had already planted large portions of maize fields, making the situation seem desperate.





Sikalongo Senior village headman in the same chiefdom, Vicks Hambayi, added that the dry spell has been accompanied by devastating armyworms, which are already attacking maize plants.