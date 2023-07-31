DSTV has published and reported an annual loss of R2.92 billion

By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba



DSTV operator, Multichoice, has published and reported an annual loss of R2.92 billion at the end of 31st March 2023.

DSTV has lost a significant number of its premium susbscribers and is not fairing well.



Its content has been very expensive over the years and failed to recognise the competition, such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Disney Plus, that offered better content and catalogue for far cheaper price.



Enjoying a monopoly status in Africa, they were arrogant and ignored subscribers complaint and failed to innovate.



And for their music channels Channel O, BET and MTV , the rise of YouTube, Apple Music and Spotify make users go straight to the platforms and curate their own Playlists.



We are only hanging on to DSTV for news and sports… otherwise it’s just a matter of time.!