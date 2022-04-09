DSTV INCREASE RATES DUE TO WAR BETWEEN RUSSIA & UKRAINE?

DSTV Premium is K1100 from K995, Compact Plus K680 from K600, Compact K450 from K400, Family K295 from K260 and Access K165 from K145.

Last year, MultiChoice increased the payment packages, and the depreciation of the Kwacha was used as the main reason for increasing them.

However, the Kwacha has been relatively stable for close to one year now, but the prices have still been increased. Is DSTV exploiting Zambians? What should Zambians do about it?