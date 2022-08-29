DSTV SITS UP; RESTORES ZNBC CHANNELS

Today, DSTV has not only restored ZNBC channels on decorders whose subscription had expired but has also added a few other channels across bouquets.

While this is a positive move, it does not end the fact that Multi-choice is exploiting Zambians. Our call to the company to reduce subscription fees is unwavering, unstoppable, and it continues.

We know that they may again start removing these channels like they always do but we are watching them closely.

To those of you who attacked us by calling us names over this issue, shame on you!