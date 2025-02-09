DU PARTY CONGRATULATES CANDIDATES, VOTERS IN PAMBASHE AND PETAUKE BY-ELECTIONS



The Democratic Union (DU) Party has congratulated all the candidates and voters who participated in the just-ended Pambashe and Petauke by-elections.





DU President Ackim Antony Njobvu said their commitment to democracy and active participation in the electoral process is commendable.



Njobvu thanked DU supporters for the incredible confidence placed in the young but growing party.





He said securing 1,722 votes in Pambashe despite being launched only two months ago is a remarkable achievement and a clear sign that their message is resonating with the people.



The DU President said the support strengthens his party’s resolve to continue advocating for development, good governance, and the well-being of all citizens.





He said the support is enough evidence that the country needs new minds and well-meaning people to provide an alternative option to the current political landscape.



Njobvu urged all the youths and elders to join on board and support this young vibrant party.





The Opposition Leader thanked his sponsors, looking forward to their continued support, and those who wish to contribute to the party are welcome to contact them.



He congratulated Tonse Alliance and UPND for winning the Petauke and Pambashe seats respectively.





To all other participants, DU recognised their efforts and the spirited competition that took place.



He said elections are a crucial pillar of democracy, and their involvement has enriched this democratic process.





Njobvu said DU remains committed to growth, service, and meaningful change.



He said DU will continue to work tirelessly to build a better future for Pambashe and Zambia as a whole.