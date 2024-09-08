Dubai-Based Zimbabwean Man Exposed For Dating 35 Women And Coning Them Out Of R5 Million

A Dubai-based Zimbabwean man has been exposed for dating and tricking 35 women out of their hard-earned money under the false pretences of marriage.

A man known as Jasper Anesu Munikwa has been exposed by his former lover for lying and coning her out of thousands of dollars. The scorned woman came in an explosive rant, exposing all the times the man lied to her, asking her for money and promising to pay her back.

Munikwa even promised the young woman marriage and planned to fly to Zimbabwe for their lobola ceremony. When the young lady landed in Zimbabwe, she started uncovering all the lies she had been told.

She called Munikwa’s aunt, and her church bishop called his father. His relatives claimed not to know anything about him planning to come to Zimbabwe or any marriage plans. Munikwa sent pictures claiming that he had been involved in an accident and could no longer come.

Realizing she had been conned, the young woman went online and exposed the man. Surprisingly, she did not realize she was not the only one.

After one of his girlfriends took hold of his phone, she created a WhatsApp group and added everyone he was chatting with. That is when his rue was exposed, and they made him trend.

Other women came forward to expose Munikwa to the same love scams. In total, 35 women shared that the man had tricked them, claiming to want to marry them. They had been conned out of R5 million. He would make promises of marriage and promise others that he would buy them cars.

The man was deported from Dubai, and reports are that he is currently living in South Africa. According to the women, he is continuing in his ways, and they are warning the general public to be wary of him.