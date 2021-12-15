DUBIOUS PF CONTRACTORS TO GO TO JAIL – NKOMBO

The Minister disclosed that close to 99 percent of road contracts during

the previous administration were awarded to members of the former Patriotic Front who have no experience in road construction.

Mr. Nkombo explained that his ministry has since engaged a team of experts from Zulu Burrow Engineering Consultants, at no cost to carry out an audit of the road contracts.

He further warned that anyone who took money from the Ministry of Local

government and failed to construct any road or project will be sent to jail for

stealing from the people of Zambia.