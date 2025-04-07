Dude, you’re complicit!’ Michael Steele burns down Musk for Saturday whine about tariffs

On Saturday, billionaire Elon Musk broke ranks with Donald Trump on tariffs in a video posted online and on Sunday morning MSNBC’s Michael Steele was not in a forgiving mood.

At the start of MSNBC’s “The Weekend,” the co-hosts started off talking about Donald Trump enjoying himself at a golf tournament while the stock market is in a collapse due to his tariffs, before Steele turned on the tech billionaire who has been cheering the president on.

After watching a clip of Musk lamenting, “I hope it is agreed that both Europe and the United States should move, ideally, in my view, to a zero tariff situation –– that has certainly been my advice to the president,” Steele fired back.

“Look, Elon Musk is on his way out the door.and is saying ‘Oh, I hope, I hope we can all come to an arrangement there should be a trade free zone between the United States and Europe.’ Dude, you are complicit in this!” he exclaimed.

“Your fingerprints are all over this, and now you’re going to act like because your companies are beginning to feel the pinch? Oh, just warming up,” he continued. “So, you know, I don’t want to hear this from people about, you know, how painful this is. You know, all these folks who voted for this and ignored it and the members of Congress running away. from town halls. Donald Trump is on the golf course. You should be happy.”