Breaking

The MK Party’s Dudu Zuma-Sambudla has been instructed to issue a public apology to the party’s Secretary-General, Floyd Shivambu, following a string of insults directed at him last night.

In addition to apologizing to the party structures, she will also undergo internal disciplinary hearings.

This comes after she told Shivambu, “F*ck you,” and labeled him the “worst thing to happen to the MK Party.”