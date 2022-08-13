Dundumwezi man kill€d at a funeral by unknown people

By Nchimunya Sikaubila

A 53 year old man of Nakatala area in Dundumwezi Constituency of Kalomo District has been shot dead by unknown people.

Confirming the development to Namwianga news, Dundumwenzi Member of Parliament, Edgar Sing’ombe says the incident happened around midnight.

Mr. Sing’ombe has identified the deceased as Wesent Hanchapa popularly known as Chiimba.

He revealed that Mr Hanchapa met his fate at the funeral house within the same area where he had gone to mourn.

Mr Sing’ombe has described the incident as barbaric and inhuman adding that perpetrators will be brought to book.

He has also urged community members to find better ways of resolving conflicts instead of talking the law into their own hands.

By broadcast time, Zambia Police had not yet picked the body.

Meanwhile Mr. Sing’ombe has also revealed that talks with the Ministry of Home Affairs regarding the construction of Police Posts in the constituency have advanced.

Mr Sing’ombe says the construction of Police Posts will reduce such crimes in the area.