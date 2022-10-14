Dundumwezi Zawa officer shoot wife and suspected lover dead



A 46 year old man of Kalomo’s Dundumwezi Zawa camp area identified as Fair Michelo has been arrested by police after he allegedly shot dead his wife Precious Moono Hamaindo aged 34 and her suspected lover identified as Wisdom Pinto. The gruesome murder of the two is reported to have taken place between 22 hrs- 23hrs Thursday evening.



According to Katanda ward councilor Maxley Kasusuli, Michelo who works as a Zawa police officer in Dundumwezi suspected the two of having an affair and yesterday Thursday evening called the two in house were the shooting is alleged to have been conducted.



After committing the murder, Muleya called a colleague who he informed of what he had done and requested for a motorcycle to take himself to the police station upon which he was arrested and detained while the bodies of the two are in Kalomo Urban Clinic Mortuary awaiting post-mortem.



When reached for a comment, the police said they were yet to issue an official report of the incident.