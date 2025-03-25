Durban forex trader Mfundo Manci sentenced to 10 years for fraud and financial crimes



Mfundo Manci, a 33-year-old crypto trader from Durban, was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to multiple charges, including fraud and contravening financial regulations, for crimes committed between June 2020 and April 2021.





Manci ran an investment scheme under his company, Crypto Mzansi Group (PTY) LTD, promising 1000% returns but used investors’ money for personal gain instead of investing it.





He was arrested in Cape Town after being reported missing, and over R4.5 million was recovered through asset forfeiture.





Manci’s sentence includes 10 years imprisonment, with concurrent sentences for various offenses, and he will serve an effective 10 years behind bars.