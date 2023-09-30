DWINDLING DEMOCRATIC SPACE IN ZAMBIA WORRIES ZUPED

…. calls for the campaign fulfillment of the enactment of three pieces of legislation

Lusaka…. Saturday September 30, 2023 (SMART EAGLES)

The Zambians for Unity Peace and Development (ZUPED) President Ronnie Jere says his organization is worried with the dwindling democratic space in Zambia.

Mr Jere says prior to the August 11 2021 general elections, President Hakainde Hichilema promised the people of Zambia that he will embark on legislative reforms through a participatory constitutional reform process that would lead to a durable Zambian constitution once he is voted into power.

Mr Jere, who is also a member of the Consortium championing the revamping of the mining sector, said unfortunately its now two years two months now Zambians are still waiting.

“Zambians have not forgotten, and as a consortium we want to add to the many other voices of committed civil society organizations advocating for constitutional reforms in Zambia to remind His Excellency the President of Zambia that time is up; We are all aware that participatory legislative reforms is a key pillar to a thriving democracy. We are demanding that the new dawn government fulfills as promised the following to address the following pieces of legislation;

enact the access to information bill which we know cabinet already approved but has not yet been submitted to parliament for it to be law,” he submitted.

“Repeal and replace the cyber crimes act

repeal and replace the public order act. These pieces of legislations have been used by past and present governments some since the colonial error to gag ordinary citizens, NGOs and opposition political parties from freedom of expressing, and assembly and many fundamental human rights, among other.”