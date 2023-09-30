DWINDLING DEMOCRATIC SPACE IN ZAMBIA WORRIES ZUPED
…. calls for the campaign fulfillment of the enactment of three pieces of legislation
Lusaka…. Saturday September 30, 2023 (SMART EAGLES)
The Zambians for Unity Peace and Development (ZUPED) President Ronnie Jere says his organization is worried with the dwindling democratic space in Zambia.
Mr Jere says prior to the August 11 2021 general elections, President Hakainde Hichilema promised the people of Zambia that he will embark on legislative reforms through a participatory constitutional reform process that would lead to a durable Zambian constitution once he is voted into power.
Mr Jere, who is also a member of the Consortium championing the revamping of the mining sector, said unfortunately its now two years two months now Zambians are still waiting.
“Zambians have not forgotten, and as a consortium we want to add to the many other voices of committed civil society organizations advocating for constitutional reforms in Zambia to remind His Excellency the President of Zambia that time is up; We are all aware that participatory legislative reforms is a key pillar to a thriving democracy. We are demanding that the new dawn government fulfills as promised the following to address the following pieces of legislation;
enact the access to information bill which we know cabinet already approved but has not yet been submitted to parliament for it to be law,” he submitted.
“Repeal and replace the cyber crimes act
repeal and replace the public order act. These pieces of legislations have been used by past and present governments some since the colonial error to gag ordinary citizens, NGOs and opposition political parties from freedom of expressing, and assembly and many fundamental human rights, among other.”
Editor, the headline for this story is wrong as it does not relate to the story. ZUPD is concerned with delays in amending some laws . This is not the same as dwindling democratic space.. The headline should have possibly been Delays in amending some laws worry ZUPD..
Which zambia does the writer live in? Chifukwa in my zambia under HH democracy is thriving. Even one man parties are allowed to exist. Some parties have never gone to a convention to elect their party leaders yet this govt has not deregistered them otherwise we will have no opposition. So which zambia is this man/woman referring to?
On a serious note, Zuped is right to demand for enactment of the Freedom of Information bill and repeal /revision of the Public Order act.
However, Zuped are not being truthful when they say the democratic space is shrinking. Compared to what was obtaining under PF, we have made tremendous progress in our democratic practices and respect for human rights.
Under PF it was routine to hear Mr. Kampyongo warning any perceived dissidents of dire consequences if they dared to demonstrate. One of their lawyers and MP even threatened to crush the bones of youths if they went ahead with a public demo. They had to resort to a virtual demo in the bush.
Mr Jere’s memory might be failing him but the PF atrocities are still fresh in our minds.
So ba Zuped, be truthful in your criticism.