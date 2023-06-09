EACH COPPER QUEENS PLAYER EXPECTED TO BE PAID K600,000 FOR WORLD CUP GROUP STAGES

FIFA have revealed the prize money allocations for the upcoming 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.Here is a breakdown of how much EACH of the 23 players will be allocated depending on their respective team’s performance at the tournament.

This means each of the 23 players to make the Copper Queens squad to go to Australia and New Zealand is already assured of pocketing US$30,000 (K600,000) but could earn even more. 🤑

• Group stage

US$30,000

• Round of 16

US$60,000

• Quarter-final

US$90,000

• 4th place

US$165,000

• 3rd place

US$180,000

• 2nd place

US$195,000

• Winners

US$270,000

Credit: Wami Katanga