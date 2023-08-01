EACH COPPER QUEENS PLAYER TO RECEIVE K686,000

THE Copper Queens and technical bench will each receive US$7,100 {about K131,000} from the Government as a reward for their efforts on top of the US$30,000 {about K555,000} the players will receive from FIFA for existing at the group stage. {Times of Zambia}

