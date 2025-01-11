 Earthquake strikes California City amid wildfires

California was hit by an earthquake Friday, Jan. 10, as the state battled deadly wildfires.

A 3.7 magnitude quake was detected near the San Francisco Bay area around 7:02am PT.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake had a depth of 8.4 kilometers and struck three miles east of the San Francisco zoo.

So far, no damage has been reported at this time. No injuries have been reported either.

The seismic activity also happened about 350 miles away from the Los Angeles area where devastating wildfires killed at least 10 and forced 180,000 from their homes

San Francisco Mayo Daniel Lurie released a statement regarding this unfortunate start to this Friday.

“I promised to make the safety of San Franciscans my first priority as mayor, and I am keeping that promise today with this morning’s earthquake,” Lurie said. “I ordered city government into action immediately this morning, and our first responders have been out across the city ensuring the safety of our residents.”

For the past few days, wildfires have been raging across Los Angeles County. It’s been reported that 10 people have died and at least 10,000 homes and structures have been destroyed.