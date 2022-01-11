EAST CHIEFS BAN IRIS KAINGU FROM PERFORMING DURING CEREMONIES.

“Its an insult to dance without a pant”

PF 2021 losing candidate for Mwandi Constituency has been officially banned from participating in any traditional ceremony in Eastern Province. Speaking in Chipata yesterday, Paramount Chief Mpezen’s Induna Clifford Banda said the decision was arrived at last Saturday when chief representatives from across Eastern Province met in Chipata.

Mr Banda the former Ambassador to Malawi in Chiluba Regime and now Induna said Ms Kaingu’s actions of dancing without a pant in 2020 was unethical and unacceptable in the culture of Ngonis and all tribal groupings in Eastern Province. “We couldn’t punish her immediately in 2020 for we feared to be misunderstood by the previous regime. But what Hon Kaingu did was unethical and unacceptable”.



On 4th March 2020, Ms Iris Kaingu was dancing without a pant during during one of the traditional ceremonies in Eastern Province.

Source: Zambian Accurate Information